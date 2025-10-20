Entertainment

Veteran Bollywood Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Laughter

Renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name, Asrani, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his death was unknown at the time of filing the report.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:29
Veteran Bollywood Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Laughter
Veteran Bollywood Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Laughter

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Mumbai: Renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Govardhan Asrani, known by his stage name, Asrani, has passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his death was unknown at the time of filing the report.

His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday.

Just a few hours before his death, the actor had posted a Diwali post wishing his fans on the occasion, on his social media account.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

He was one of Indian cinema’s most enduring comic actors. In a career spanning over five decades, he worked in more than 350 films. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

Though he started with serious and supporting roles, Asrani’s true flair for comedy soon shone through. He became a staple of Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, often playing the lovable fool, the flustered clerk, or the witty sidekick. His impeccable timing and expressive face made him a director’s favourite.

His roles in classic films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and many others made him a prominent figure in the field of acting.

One of his most iconic performances came in the landmark film of Hindi cinema, ‘Sholay’ as the bumbling jailor parodying Hitler, a role that became an immortal part of Indian pop-culture.

Asrani also proved his versatility by working across genres and languages, including Gujarati and Rajasthani films, and even ventured into direction with a few Hindi and Gujarati movies. He formed memorable comic partnerships with actors like Mehmood, Rajesh Khanna, and later Govinda, bridging generations of comedy in Bollywood.

Beyond humor, Asrani occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Chala Murari Hero Banne, where he also took up the director’s chair. His contribution to Indian cinema lies not just in laughter but in consistency — the mark of a true entertainer who evolved with time yet stayed rooted in charm and simplicity. Further details with regards to the actor’s demise are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button