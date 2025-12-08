Bomb threat sparks panic at three places in Rajasthan, probe underway

Jaipur: Tension escalated in Rajasthan on Monday after fresh bomb threats were emailed to the Kota Collectorate, a prominent coaching institute in Kota, and the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur. The alerts triggered an immediate response from police and security agencies, and intensive search operations are currently underway at all key locations.

According to officials, the threat email sent to the Kota Collector’s official address warned: “The Kota Collectorate and Shikhar Coaching Centre in Jawahar Nagar will be blown up with RDX bombs.”

Following the message, authorities swiftly evacuated the premises. Police teams, bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, and Army personnel were deployed to secure the areas and conduct thorough inspections.

Kota Collector Piyush Samaria confirmed the threat message was received at around 7.20 a.m. The email also claimed responsibility and stated the sender was allegedly based in Kerala.

So far, no explosives or suspicious items have been recovered from any of the threatened locations, suggesting a possible coordinated hoax aimed at spreading fear, said officials.

Security across government buildings and public institutions has been tightened, and cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the emails.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert but avoid panic as the investigation continues.

This incident marks the fourth bomb threat in the state within the past week. Earlier, on December 3, Jaipur Collectorate received a threat, on December 4, Ajmer Collectorate and the Garib Nawaz Dargah received email threats, and on December 5, the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur received a similar threat. Despite the multiple alerts, no explosives have been recovered at any of the locations so far, suggesting a pattern of hoax threats designed to create panic.

The Rajasthan Home Department officials said that the emails are being sent using foreign VPN servers, many of which are based in countries where India does not have investigation treaties. Because of this, tracing the origin of the sender has become challenging. Central agencies have now been roped in to assist, and cyber experts are analysing digital footprints to identify the source.

Security has been intensified across government buildings, and authorities have urged the public not to panic but remain alert. Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email, following which security was increased in the court complex, and all judicial proceedings were halted.