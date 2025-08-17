“Brand Hyderabad” Gets a Bold Makeover Under Telangana Rising-2047 Plan

Hyderabad is not just a city but a brand of Telangana – CM A. Revanth Reddy is charting the way on how to make it globally. He released, on Independence Day, at Golconda Fort, the TelanganaRising-2047 vision document, to be released by December 9, to reinvent Hyderabad as the clean, green, globally competing metropolis.

The focal point of this change is the Musi River rejuvenation process which aims to solve the previously experienced flood issues and to bring the ecology back into order. The plan, as part of a larger approach to prevent urban degradation, covers such iconic infrastructure as the Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat; vast greenfield highways (such as the Lucknow-Agra), dry ports and more metro lines. Each of them is aimed at development of the future city of India, known as the gateway that fulfills international standards and ranks Hyderabad among the cities of the world.

The other pillar is the creation of the Regional Ring Road and kick-starting the industrial corridors that will connect Hyderabad with places such as Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada- enhancing regional connectivity and regional economic integration.

An outstanding example: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency). In the time it has been in existence, HYDRAA has safeguarded 13 parks and 20 lakes against encroachment and restored the Bathukamma Kunta water body in addition to making government land worth 30,000 crore rupees safe. CM Reddy highlighted that the quick efficient method of HYDRAA in dealing with the floods is one of the many ways that demonstrate its importance in facilitating the resilience of Hyderabad.