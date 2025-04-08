Bride’s Mother Elopes with Groom in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Incident in Aligarh

Aligarh: In a bizarre and shocking turn of events, a woman from Uttar Pradesh allegedly eloped with her daughter’s fiancé just days before the wedding. The incident, reported under the jurisdiction of Madras police station in Aligarh, has sparked widespread outrage and disbelief.

Bride’s Life Shattered as Mother Elopes with Fiancé

According to local media reports, the woman developed a romantic relationship with her daughter’s future husband during the wedding preparations. With only nine days left for the planned marriage on April 16, the two allegedly conspired to elope. The woman reportedly took along wedding jewellery and money meant for her daughter’s marriage.

Groom’s Frequent Visits Raised No Suspicion

Sources say the woman herself had arranged the marriage between her daughter and the man. During the course of pre-wedding preparations, the groom frequently visited his future in-laws’ home, raising no alarms within the family. However, his act of gifting a mobile phone to the bride’s mother had raised a few eyebrows, though it was brushed off as a kind gesture at the time.

Elopement and Theft Shocks Families

Both families had already distributed wedding invitations and were preparing for the ceremony. But the duo allegedly vanished under the pretext of shopping, and haven’t returned since. Along with their disappearance, jewellery and cash from the house also went missing. Realizing the shocking betrayal, both families approached the police, who have now launched a search operation based on mobile phone tracking.

Public Outrage Over Woman’s Act

The woman’s act has been widely condemned by locals, with many criticizing her for ruining her own daughter’s future. The police are actively investigating the case, and further details are expected soon.