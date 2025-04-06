Brutal Attack in Kondapur: Husband Tries to Kill Pregnant Wife with Stone on Busy Road

Hyderabad – A shocking incident occurred in Kondapur, under the limits of Serilingampally, where a man attempted to murder his pregnant wife by hitting her with a stone in the middle of the road. The woman is currently in a critical condition and battling for her life in the hospital.

According to police reports, 32-year-old M.D. Basrath, a native of Vikarabad, had moved to Hyderabad for work and was residing in Aditya Nagar, Hafeezpet with his wife. He worked as an interior decorator. In January 2023, during a journey to Ajmer Dargah, Basrath met 22-year-old Shabana Parveen from Kolkata. The acquaintance turned into love, and the two got married in October 2024.

Initially, the couple lived with Basrath’s parents, but due to family disputes, they started living separately. At the time of the incident, Shabana was two months pregnant. On March 29, she experienced health issues and was admitted to Sia Life Hospital in Kondapur, where she was treated for two days and discharged on the night of April 1.

Soon after leaving the hospital, an argument broke out between the couple outside the hospital premises. During the heated exchange, Basrath suddenly turned violent and attacked Shabana. In a horrifying act, he picked up a large stone lying on the road and hit her more than 10 times on the head, leaving her critically injured and unconscious. Believing she was dead, Basrath fled the scene.

Local residents who witnessed the attack immediately alerted the police. The Gachibowli Police reached the spot and rushed Shabana, who was barely breathing, to Osmania Hospital. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Miyapur and then to NIMS for further treatment. She remains in a coma, and her condition is reported to be critical.

Based on a complaint filed by Shabana’s family, the Gachibowli Police registered a case and arrested Basrath on April 3. He has been remanded to judicial custody.