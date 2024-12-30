Politics

Budget 2025-26: Assocham seeks further ease of doing biz, credit flow for MSMEs

In order to further empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ensure ease of doing business, there is a need to establish integrated infrastructure townships and universities to promote skill development and entrepreneurship training as well as to foster growth within the sector, Assocham said on Monday.

Uma Devi30 December 2024 - 14:18
Budget 2025-26: Assocham seeks further ease of doing biz, credit flow for MSMEs
Budget 2025-26: Assocham seeks further ease of doing biz, credit flow for MSMEs

New Delhi: In order to further empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ensure ease of doing business, there is a need to establish integrated infrastructure townships and universities to promote skill development and entrepreneurship training as well as to foster growth within the sector, Assocham said on Monday.

In its pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the apex trade chamber sought a slew of measures to encourage investment, including extending the scope of presumptive taxation to MSMEs and new age businesses like data centres, data hosting, cloud computing.

Also Read: Yearender: A year of political change in Andhra 

According to Sanjay Nayar, President of Assocham, this would help simplify compliances in the hands of such taxpayers by computing income on a predetermined basis, thereby reducing the apprehension of tax disputes and litigation.

SANYA NAYAR Budget 2025-26: Assocham seeks further ease of doing biz, credit flow for MSMEs

“It also enables businesses to avoid complex audits/bookkeeping while knowing their tax liability in advance, allowing businesses better financial planning and management,” Nayar added.

He also highlighted the need to develop integrated infrastructure townships for MSMEs (a revised version of the old Industrial Estate Development Programme) across the country.

121 11 Budget 2025-26: Assocham seeks further ease of doing biz, credit flow for MSMEs

These townships may include common testing and R&amp;D facilitating centres, financial institutions, common service providers, housing for labour, schools, hospitals, training centres for labour and export assistance centres, among others.

Despite the policy for collateral-free loans, MSMEs still face challenges in accessing credit.

Banks often request personal property collateral and charge higher interest rates, hindering credit access.

Nayar stated that it must be made mandatory for banks to disclose the number and amount of collateral-free loans granted periodically.

The upcoming budget provides an additional allocation or net to enhance credit flow to the MSMEs, much like the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) launched during Covid-19, which proved to be a lifeline driving the growth of MSMEs.

Tags
Uma Devi30 December 2024 - 14:18

Related Articles

Justice Narendar G. sworn in as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC

Justice Narendar G. sworn in as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC

26 December 2024 - 16:42
Is AIMIM Fielding Shahrukh Pathan, 2020 Riots Accused in Delhi Elections?

Is AIMIM Fielding Shahrukh Pathan, 2020 Riots Accused in Delhi Elections?

25 December 2024 - 19:22
BJP fumes as AAP 'replaces' Ambedkar's photo with Kejriwal's in Constitution visual

BJP fumes as AAP ‘replaces’ Ambedkar’s photo with Kejriwal’s in Constitution visual

20 December 2024 - 17:25
HM Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of BJP headquarters in Tripura on Dec 22

HM Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of BJP headquarters in Tripura on Dec 22

20 December 2024 - 14:24
Back to top button