Bus overturns in Karnataka, three dead

Chitradurga: Three people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district from Bengaluru overturned early Sunday in this district, police said.

Initially, police sources said four persons were killed but later revised the death toll to three.

The incident occurred near the Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Holalkere town.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Jagadish (45), from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district and Ganapathi (40) from Sagara in Shivamogga district. The identity of the third dead person is yet to be ascertained.

About 30 people were injured in the accident and the condition of eight of them is critical.

The injured have been shifted to Holalkere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been moved to a mortuary.

Angry residents blamed unscientific road construction for the frequent accidents on the stretch.