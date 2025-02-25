CAG Report Exposes Flaws in AAP’s Health Model: Under-Utilised Funds and Lacking Infrastructure

New Delhi: The much-lauded health model by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government, primarily driven by Mohalla Clinics, has been severely criticized in the latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The report highlights serious shortcomings in basic medical infrastructure and the mismanagement of funds in government-run hospitals across Delhi.

Mohalla Clinics and AYUSH Dispensaries Found Lacking Basic Amenities

The CAG audit on public health infrastructure and management reveals glaring issues with Mohalla Clinics, which were at the forefront of AAP’s health model. Among the findings, 21 clinics were reported to lack essential facilities like toilets, while 15 lacked power back-ups. Six of these clinics did not even have a basic table for medical check-ups, and 12 were deemed inaccessible to patients with disabilities.

Similarly, the CAG report flags the poor state of AYUSH dispensaries, noting that 17 of them lacked power backups, 7 had no toilets, and 14 did not provide access to drinking water.

Shortage of Manpower and Under-Utilisation of Funds in Government Hospitals

The CAG report paints a grim picture of government-run hospitals, citing a shortage of medical staff and under-utilisation of vital resources. Key hospitals like Lok Nayak and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya faced a significant shortage in nursing and paramedic staff, with a deficit of 21% and 38%, respectively. Additionally, several operation theatres were found to be inactive, and ambulances were ill-equipped.

Massive Under-Utilisation of COVID Relief Funds

The report also highlighted the inefficiency in the utilization of funds allocated for the COVID pandemic response. Despite Rs 787.91 crore being allocated, only Rs 582.84 crore was utilized, with Rs 83.14 crore of the allocated Rs 119.85 crore for drugs and supplies left unused. The CAG termed this inaction as “criminal negligence.”

Lack of Infrastructure Expansion and Non-Functional Facilities

Further undercutting AAP’s claims of expanding healthcare facilities, the CAG found that Delhi’s government hospitals had not met their bed expansion goals. The target was to add 32,000 beds over four years, but only 1,357 beds were added. Additionally, numerous critical services at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, such as ICU facilities, mortuary services, and ambulances, were reported to be non-functional or inadequate.

Failures in Drug Procurement and Maternal Healthcare

The report also highlights the failure of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) in delivering essential drugs, forcing hospitals to procure up to 47% of drugs on their own. Furthermore, there were lapses in the maternal and child healthcare departments, which saw under-utilisation of allocated funds.

The findings are expected to stir up more political debate and questions on the adequacy of AAP’s healthcare promises and policies.