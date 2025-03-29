Can the Government Read Your WhatsApp, Telegram Chats, and Emails from April 1? Here’s What the New Tax Bill Says

New Delhi: Starting April 1, 2025, tax authorities in India will have the power to access private communication platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and emails under the provisions of the newly proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025, which aims to modernize and strengthen tax enforcement mechanisms.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the significance of the bill during a session in the Lok Sabha on March 27. She emphasized that the legislation, which is set to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, has been introduced to tackle unaccounted wealth, illegal activities, and tax evasion in the digital era.

Digital Evidence Crucial in Tax Evasion Cases

Highlighting recent successes, Sitharaman stated, “Encrypted messages on mobile phones led to unearthing ₹250 crore unaccounted money. WhatsApp communication helped detect ₹200 crore linked to crypto assets.” She also noted that Google Maps history and Instagram posts have been instrumental in uncovering benami properties and identifying locations used to hide cash.

What the New Bill Allows

Under the Income Tax Bill, 2025, tax officials will now have the legal authority to:

Access encrypted messages and communication history from WhatsApp, Telegram, and emails.

and from WhatsApp, Telegram, and emails. Inspect business software , servers , and digital platforms used to conceal financial transactions.

, , and used to conceal financial transactions. Override access codes during search and seizure operations to gain entry into virtual environments .

during search and seizure operations to gain entry into . Examine social media accounts, email servers, online investment platforms, and websites related to asset ownership.

The bill also expands the definition of undisclosed income to include virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and other cryptographic representations of value.

Aim: Simplification and Technological Relevance

While retaining core provisions of the previous tax law, the new bill simplifies language and removes outdated sections to ensure the tax framework stays relevant amid growing technological advancements.

The Finance Minister asserted that this bill will strengthen digital surveillance, close loopholes, and equip enforcement agencies with tools needed to track down digital tax evasion effectively.

The Income Tax Bill, 2025, is currently under review in Parliament and is expected to come into force from the next financial year.