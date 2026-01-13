Karur Stampede Case: CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay Again on January 19

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for a second round of questioning on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said on Tuesday.

The development comes as the federal agency intensifies its probe into the tragic incident that claimed dozens of lives and sparked nationwide concern.

Second Summons After Six-Hour Questioning

Vijay was questioned for more than six hours at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Officials said he was initially asked to appear again the next day, but the actor-politician sought another date citing Pongal festival commitments. The agency has now fixed January 19 for the next round of questioning.

Several Key Persons Already Examined

So far, the CBI has questioned:

Multiple TVK office bearers

Vijay’s driver

Several police officers linked to the case

On Monday, the agency also examined S Davidson Devasirvatham, former Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Tamil Nadu.

Case Linked to 2025 Karur Stampede

The CBI took over the investigation following a directive from the Supreme Court of India, replacing a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The case relates to the September 27, 2025 stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which:

Killed 41 people

Injured more than 60 others

The apex court had earlier directed the CBI Director to appoint a senior officer to lead the probe.

Supreme Court Monitoring the Probe

A three-member supervisory committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi, has been set up to monitor the investigation.

A Supreme Court bench had observed that the stampede left a deep impact on citizens across the country and stressed that justice for the families of victims is of utmost importance. The court also noted political overtones in the case and expressed concern over premature public statements made by senior police officials.

Focus on Fair and Independent Investigation

The top court underlined that restoring public trust in the criminal justice system is crucial and said an impartial, independent, and unbiased investigation is essential in a case of such magnitude.

With the next round of questioning scheduled for January 19, the Karur stampede case continues to remain under close national scrutiny.

