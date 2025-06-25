CBSE Introduces Two Board Exams for Class 10 from 2026: Key Highlights

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a Two-Board Examination System for Class 10 students, effective from the academic year 2026.

What Is the Two-Board Exam System?

As per the official circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, all Class 10 students will now appear for two board exams:

First Board Exam: Scheduled for mid-February

Scheduled for Second Board Exam (optional): Scheduled for May

Students will have the option to improve their scores in up to three subjects during the second board exam. The results will be declared in April (first exam) and June (second exam) respectively.

Why This Change?

The new system aims to:

Reduce academic pressure and exam-related stress

and exam-related stress Offer multiple opportunities to improve performance

to improve performance Decrease dependency on private coaching centers

Provide a more student-centric and inclusive evaluation model

Who Can Benefit?

Students who pass the first board exam but wish to improve scores

the first board exam but wish to improve scores Students in compartment or essential repeat categories

or categories Sports students, children in winter-bound schools, and children with special needs—all of whom will get flexible exam scheduling

Internal Assessments: Conducted Only Once

It’s important to note that internal assessments will be conducted only once, prior to the first board examination. This ensures no added burden from continuous evaluation.

Best-of-Two Scores to be Considered

In a fair and encouraging move, CBSE will consider the best scores obtained across the two exams. This makes the academic system less punitive and more growth-oriented.

What About Class 12?

While this dual-exam model is currently confirmed only for Class 10, CBSE has hinted at the possibility of extending it to Class 12 in the future. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Stakeholder Feedback Incorporated

The CBSE had released draft guidelines in February 2024 for public feedback. The final decision reflects inclusive stakeholder consultation, reinforcing transparency and trust in the education system.