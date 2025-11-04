Chain Snatcher Arrested by RC Puram Police; Gold Chain Recovered in Swift Operation

Hyderabad: The staff of RC Puram police station and CCS, Madhapur Zone, apprehended a robbery accused involved in a gold chain snatching case under the jurisdiction of Ramachandrapuram PS.

According to the police, the accused Syed Abdulla (31) is a resident of Shanthi Nagar, Sangareddy. On October 27, 2025, a female engineering student from Patancheru reported that while returning from Diamond Point, RC Puram, a man snatched her gold chain and injured her neck.

Based on CCTV footage and a swift investigation, police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen chain and the two-wheeler used in the offence. The motive of the accused, a real estate worker, turned to robbery for quick money.

DCP Madhapur Zone Mrs. Ritiraj commended the RC Puram and CCS teams for their prompt action. Citizens, especially women, are urged to stay vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities.