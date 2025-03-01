Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash

New Delhi: A high-octane clash awaits as India takes on New Zealand in their final Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Both teams have already secured semi-final spots, and the winner will finish as the group topper.

India’s Road to the Semi-Finals

Rohit Sharma’s men have been in stellar form, clinching dominant victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Their latest triumph over Pakistan saw Virat Kohli score a match-winning century, setting the stage for his 300th ODI appearance in this fixture. Interestingly, Kohli also marked his 200th ODI with a century against the Kiwis.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill leads India’s run charts in the tournament with 147 runs in two matches, followed by Kohli with 122. On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami has been the standout performer with five wickets, while Harshit Rana has picked up four.

New Zealand’s Performance So Far

The Black Caps have also registered victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, ensuring their place in the knockouts. Tom Latham has been their top run-scorer with 173 runs, followed by Rachin Ravindra (112) and Will Young (107).

In the bowling department, Michael Bracewell and William O’Rourke lead the charts for New Zealand with five wickets each.

Head-to-Head Record

India holds a superior ODI record against New Zealand, having won 60 out of 118 encounters. The Kiwis have won 50 times, with one match ending in a tie and seven yielding no results.

In their last ODI meeting, India secured a convincing 70-run victory over New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Match Details

Date : Sunday, March 2

: Sunday, March 2 Venue : Dubai International Stadium

: Dubai International Stadium Time : 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST) Broadcast : Star Sports Network

: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

Stay tuned for this thrilling encounter as India and New Zealand battle for the top spot in Group A!