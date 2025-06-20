Chandrababu Naidu Greets Wife Bhuvaneshwari on Her Birthday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, calling her the “light of his life” in a touching tribute posted on social media.

Naidu Shares Heartfelt Message on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister expressed deep admiration for Bhuvaneshwari, who serves as the Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited and Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust.

“Bhuvaneshwari! Your love and strength are the foundation of our family… You are the light of our lives. Your grace, your care for people, and your heartfelt leadership in both business and philanthropy inspire us all,” Naidu posted.

Nara Lokesh Expresses Gratitude to His Mother

Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, also posted a moving message on the occasion.

“Happy Birthday, Amma! You’ve been my strength, my guide, and the heart of our family… I’m endlessly grateful for the values you’ve instilled in me,” wrote Lokesh, who is also General Secretary of the TDP.

Also Read: Telangana Acts Fast: Nizamsagar Reservoir Water Released for Municipal Use

Nara Brahmani Pays Tribute to Her Mother-in-Law

Bhuvaneshwari’s daughter-in-law, Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, joined in to celebrate the day by posting a personal tribute.

“Happy Birthday, Bhu Atha! You’ve been my role model long before I became your daughter-in-law… Thank you for being my Atha, my guide, and my greatest source of quiet courage,” she wrote.

Bhuvaneshwari: Daughter of NTR and Legacy of Leadership

Nara Bhuvaneshwari is the daughter of legendary actor and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR). NTR made history by launching the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and rising to power in just nine months, leaving a lasting legacy in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Bhuvaneshwari continues to carry forward the family legacy through her active roles in business and philanthropy, inspiring many within the state and beyond.