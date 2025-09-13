Change in Bihar inevitable as people are tired of unemployment, corruption: Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: As the political atmosphere in Bihar heats up ahead of the expected Assembly elections in October-November, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday, strongly criticised the BJP for what he called a “poll-time interest” in the state. He added that change was inevitable as people were “tired of unemployment, corruption, and many other issues,” in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Tejashwi said: “Now that elections are near, Bihar will suddenly matter to them. BJP remembers Bihar only during elections. As soon as the elections are over, they will forget the people of this state again.”

He further asserted that “change is inevitable” in the upcoming polls, citing rampant unemployment, corruption, and public dissatisfaction as the driving factors behind the expected political shift.

“This time, change is certain. People are tired of unemployment, corruption, and many other issues,” he added.

The comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Bihar on September 15, during which he is scheduled to address a massive public rally in Purnea district and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 45,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi announced the resumption of his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ starting from September 16, aiming to cover districts that were left out in the earlier phase of the campaign.

“From the 16th, we are restarting our yatra. We had already covered 20 districts, and now we will reach the remaining ones. We will ensure that our message reaches every corner where we couldn’t go before,” he said.

On the recent political developments in neighbouring Nepal, where former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been appointed interim Prime Minister after massive anti-government protests and fall of the KP Sharma Oli government, Tejashwi extended his best wishes.

“We have just received news that former Chief Justice Sushila ji has been sworn in as acting Prime Minister of Nepal. I hope she will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal,” he said.