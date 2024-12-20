Chautala death: Haryana declares 3-day state mourning, public holiday on Saturday

Chandigarh: The Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning from Friday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala who passed away in Gurugram.

“The state government has decided to observe a three-day state mourning… That is December 20-22 . During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast throughout the state on all buildings where it is flown regularly,” an order issued by Haryana chief secretary’s office said.

It said all state government functions stand cancelled and there will no official entertainment during this period.

The Haryana government has also declared Saturday as a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul, read the order.

Chautala will be accorded a state funeral at 3 pm at Teja Khera farm in Chautala family’s native Sirsa district.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president and five-time Haryana chief minister Chautala died in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89.

Chautala, who was former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his house here and was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, a party spokesperson told PTI.

He breathed his last around noon in Medanta hospital, a senior police officer said.