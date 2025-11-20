Hyderabad

Chicken Feathers in Found Biryani, Food Safety Raid Uncovers Rotten Meat at 4 Chillies Near OU

A food safety inspection was launched at the 4 Chillies restaurant near the Osmania University NCC Gate after students reportedly found chicken feathers in the biryani served to them on Thursday afternoon.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 November 2025 - 22:32
Hyderabad: A food safety inspection was launched at the 4 Chillies restaurant near the Osmania University NCC Gate after students reportedly found chicken feathers in the biryani served to them on Thursday afternoon. Members of several student unions, who had gone to the restaurant for lunch, confronted the management, but the owner allegedly responded in a careless and dismissive manner.

Following a complaint lodged with GHMC, officials from the Food Safety Department rushed to the spot and collected samples of the biryani for laboratory testing. During their inspection, officers conducted a detailed search of the premises, which revealed alarming conditions in the kitchen. According to officials, the cooking area was highly unhygienic, and the refrigerator contained rotting chicken and spoiled mayonnaise. Concerns were also raised over the restaurant’s registration certificate, as the registration number was reportedly unclear or not visible.

The complainants stated that the restaurant has a history of similar allegations, including the presence of insects and poor-quality food. They claimed that despite repeated complaints in the past, no serious action was taken, and some customers were even threatened when they questioned the hygiene standards.

Food safety authorities confirmed that samples of all ingredients have been collected for analysis. They said that strict action will be taken once the test results are received.

Source Namaste Telangana.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
