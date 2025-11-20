Chicken Feathers in Found Biryani, Food Safety Raid Uncovers Rotten Meat at 4 Chillies Near OU

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection was launched at the 4 Chillies restaurant near the Osmania University NCC Gate after students reportedly found chicken feathers in the biryani served to them on Thursday afternoon. Members of several student unions, who had gone to the restaurant for lunch, confronted the management, but the owner allegedly responded in a careless and dismissive manner.

Following a complaint lodged with GHMC, officials from the Food Safety Department rushed to the spot and collected samples of the biryani for laboratory testing. During their inspection, officers conducted a detailed search of the premises, which revealed alarming conditions in the kitchen. According to officials, the cooking area was highly unhygienic, and the refrigerator contained rotting chicken and spoiled mayonnaise. Concerns were also raised over the restaurant’s registration certificate, as the registration number was reportedly unclear or not visible.

The complainants stated that the restaurant has a history of similar allegations, including the presence of insects and poor-quality food. They claimed that despite repeated complaints in the past, no serious action was taken, and some customers were even threatened when they questioned the hygiene standards.

Food safety authorities confirmed that samples of all ingredients have been collected for analysis. They said that strict action will be taken once the test results are received.

Source Namaste Telangana.