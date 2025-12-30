Chinese Manjha Incidents Rise in Hyderabad, Another Youth Seriously Injured After Throat Injury

Hyderabad: A dangerous Chinese manja accident in Malakpet left a young man seriously injured on Tuesday, once again raising alarms over the illegal use of sharp kite strings in the city.

What Happened in Malakpet

The incident occurred on Shivaganga Theatre Road when a youth identified as Ashok was passing through the area. A sharp Chinese manja suddenly struck his neck, causing severe bleeding and immediate distress.

Traffic Constable’s Swift Action

At the time of the accident, Malakpet traffic police constable M. Kranthi was on duty nearby. Acting swiftly, he provided immediate assistance and shifted the injured youth to Kamala Hospital in Dilsukhnagar for urgent medical treatment.

Hospital sources said the youth is currently undergoing treatment, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Rising Chinese Manja Injuries in Hyderabad

Police officials have expressed concern over the increasing number of Chinese manja injuries in Hyderabad, especially during kite-flying seasons. The sharp, glass-coated string poses a serious threat to:

Pedestrians

Two-wheeler riders

Children and birds

Despite restrictions, illegal use of Chinese manja continues to cause life-threatening accidents.

Police Issue Safety Advisory

In view of the growing danger, police have urged citizens to:

Avoid using Chinese manja

Report illegal sale or use of sharp kite strings

of sharp kite strings Stay alert while riding or walking on busy roads

Officials warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating safety norms.

The Malakpet Chinese manja accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by illegal kite strings. Timely action by the traffic police helped save a life, but authorities stress that public cooperation is crucial to prevent such incidents in the future.

