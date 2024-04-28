CM Revanth Reddy Alleges BJP-RSS Plot to Scrap Reservations, Criticizes KCR’s Silence

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made startling claims during a recent media address, accusing the RSS and BJP of harboring intentions to abolish reservations under the guise of implementing ‘Manuvad’ principles.

Reddy asserted that the move was aimed at consolidating Hindu votes, citing the upcoming centenary of the RSS in 2025 as a pivotal moment for this agenda. He emphasized that such actions would only further fragment society.

Addressing concerns raised by the Congress party, Reddy predicted significant electoral gains in South India, although specifics were not provided. He criticized the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter, accusing them of shying away from addressing the issue directly.

Turning his attention to Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Reddy accused him of maintaining ambitions to ally with the BJP post-Lok Sabha elections to destabilize the Congress government. He highlighted KCR’s conspicuous silence on the BJP’s stance on reservations, suggesting complicity between the TRS and the BJP.

Reddy also questioned the lack of action against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy for his remarks favoring Etela Rajender, insinuating collusion between the TRS and BJP. He pointed out a decrease in the frequency of meetings held by KTR in the Malkajgiri constituency and noted Etela Rajender’s confrontational stance against the ruling Congress.

The allegations and criticisms voiced by Reddy underscore the escalating political tensions in Hyderabad, particularly regarding issues of social justice and electoral strategies.