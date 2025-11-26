CM Revanth Reddy Invites PM Modi to Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the prestigious “Telangana Rising 2047 – Global Summit” scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City. The summit aims to showcase Telangana’s vision for innovation, global investment, and sustainable development leading up to the year 2047.

Request to Declare Bengaluru–Hyderabad Route as Defence & Aerospace Corridor

During the communication with the Prime Minister, CM Revanth Reddy put forward a significant proposal:

the Bengaluru–Hyderabad stretch—a major technology and industrial belt—should be officially recognized as a Defence and Aerospace Corridor.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to declare Bengaluru-Hyderabad as defense & aerospace corridor

The Chief Minister emphasized that this corridor would accelerate national defence capabilities, boost advanced manufacturing, and position South India as a global leader in aerospace technology.

Telangana’s Aerospace Sector Records Exceptional Growth

Telangana is emerging as one of India’s strongest hubs for aerospace and defence production.

In the latest update shared by the Chief Minister, the state’s aerospace and defence exports doubled within the last year, reaching an impressive:

₹30,742 crore in just nine months

This marks a major milestone, as aerospace exports have overtaken the state’s pharmaceutical exports for the first time—highlighting a transformative shift in Telangana’s industrial landscape.

Telangana Rising 2047 Summit: A Vision for the Future

The upcoming summit is expected to bring together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

The state government aims to present its roadmap for:

Advanced manufacturing

Defence and aerospace innovation

Future infrastructure

Global partnerships

Skill development and youth opportunities

The presence of the Prime Minister at the summit, if confirmed, is expected to provide a major boost to Telangana’s global positioning and investment prospects.