CM Vijayan targets Cong on ‘shielding’ Rahul Mamkootathil, says pathetic account of maniac

Kochi: Ending a prolonged absence from media interactions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday addressed a wide spectrum of political and administrative issues, launching a sharp attack on the Congress-led opposition while firmly defending the government’s decisions on Sabarimala, university appointments, KIIFB and the Travancore Devaswom Board. Opening with the Centre’s PM-SHRI scheme, Vijayan said all MPs, regardless of party, are “duty-bound to work for Kerala’s upliftment”.

He noted a positive shift, unlike in the past, when Opposition MPs now stand united on issues concerning Kerala. “They are Kerala’s ambassadors,” he said, praising CPI(M) MP John Brittas for “doing a good job”. Incidentally, Brittas came under the scanner of the Congress-led UDF when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Brittas acted as the bridge between the state and the Centre in the PM-SHRI scheme. On the Rahul Mamkootathil MLA case, CM Vijayan said the police were doing “a commendable job” and warned that “those attempting to shield him must desist”.

Describing the disclosures as “the pathetic account of a maniac”, he criticised the Congress leadership for staying silent despite the matter being publicly known. “This is a party with a tall history. A Congress MLA was in jail earlier — did they oust him?” he asked. On the Sabarimala gold heist case, the CM refrained from taking a position, citing the ongoing investigation and High Court monitoring it, he said, “let the probe proceed. We will not shield anyone,” he said. In a pointed response to the stand-off with Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar over Vice-Chancellor appointments, CM Vijayan said he followed the Supreme Court guidelines in forwarding the government’s preferences. “Why the Governor acted otherwise is strange.

It is a gross violation. Let us wait for the Supreme Court now,” he said. Defending the appointment of former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar as TDB president, he said it was “widely welcomed” given Jayakumar’s prior experience and “broad acceptability”. On the Enforcement Directorate’s notice to him and KIIFB, CM Vijayan said he was “surprised”, adding that the state had transparently declared in 2016 that KIIFB was raised to build infrastructure.

“We accept with both hands that we have worked to develop Kerala. KIIFB has mobilised Rs 90,000 crore,” he said. The Chief Minister also attacked the Congress-UDF for its alleged electoral understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami, calling the move “suicidal” as the organisation’s ideology was not acceptable to most Muslims. “Just like those who promote Hindu communalism, Jamaat-e-Islami promotes its own version. The Congress is chasing a few votes,” he said.