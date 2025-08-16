CM Yogi announces Rs 30,000 crore master plan for Mathura, says Dwapar era will return to Brijbhumi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday unveiled a master plan worth Rs 30,000 crore for the overall development of Brij Kshetra, saying the project would revive the spirit of the Dwapar era across Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul.

Participating in a saints’ felicitation ceremony at Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan.

These include beautification of parikrama routes, kund renovations, new entrance gates, connectivity upgrades, water conservation, and environmental initiatives. UP CM Yogi said the Brij action plan would blend spirituality with modern development.

“Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of saints and devotees. What once seemed impossible is now becoming reality — just as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the Vindhyavasini corridor have taken shape,” he said.

Citing the cleaning of the Ganga under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the CM said efforts were on to restore the Yamuna’s purity and ensure uninterrupted flow. He also highlighted new facilities like the Barsana ropeway, which has eased pilgrimages for the elderly.

Invoking Lord Krishna, CM Yogi said, “His life was dedicated to protecting the righteous and destroying the evil. His inspiration of selfless work gives us strength — no one can harm us as long as that spirit remains.” The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India@2047, saying Uttar Pradesh would play a key role in making the country prosperous by its centenary of independence.

In a touching gesture, Yogi Adityanath blessed six children dressed as Krishna and Radha, performed their Annaprashan Sanskar, fed them kheer, adorned them with pearl garlands, and gifted toys. The emotional moment drew warm applause from devotees.

The CM also honoured prominent saints, including Shri Phooldol Bihari Lal Ji, Harishankar Naga Ji, Balram Baba Ji, and others, offering garlands, angavastram, and sweets. A documentary on the Govardhan Parikrama, prepared by Shruti Anandita Verma, was released on the occasion, and she was felicitated by the Chief Minister.