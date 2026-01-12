How to Complete LPG e-KYC Easily Before January 31 to Continue Gas Supply and Subsidy

In a major alert for cooking gas consumers, completing LPG e-KYC has been made mandatory to continue receiving gas cylinders and government subsidies. Authorities have warned that failure to complete e-KYC by January 31 may lead to disruption in LPG supply and stoppage of subsidies from both the Central and Telangana governments.

e-KYC Mandatory for LPG Cylinders and Subsidies

As per the latest instructions, all LPG consumers must complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to remain eligible for:

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy

₹500 LPG subsidy provided by the Telangana government

Regular home delivery of LPG cylinders

Officials clarified that the e-KYC process has been underway for a long time and the final deadline has now been extended to January 31.

What Happens If You Don’t Complete e-KYC?

If LPG consumers fail to complete e-KYC by the deadline:

Gas cylinder delivery may be stopped

PMUY subsidy will be discontinued

Telangana government LPG subsidy of ₹500 will also be stopped

Authorities have urged consumers not to delay the process further.

How to Complete LPG e-KYC Easily

Consumers can complete LPG e-KYC using any of the following methods:

Biometric verification at home

The gas delivery agent carries a biometric device. Consumers can complete e-KYC by providing fingerprints at the time of delivery.

The gas delivery agent carries a biometric device. Consumers can complete e-KYC by providing fingerprints at the time of delivery.

Consumers can go to their nearest LPG distributor office to complete biometric e-KYC.

Consumers can go to their nearest LPG distributor office to complete biometric e-KYC. Online method

e-KYC can also be completed through: Official LPG company mobile apps Company websites

e-KYC can also be completed through:

For assistance, consumers can visit www.pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html or contact the oil industry toll-free number: 1800-233-3555.

Aadhaar Biometric e-KYC Is Compulsory

According to PV Madan Mohan Rao, spokesperson of the Telangana Cooking Gas Dealers, LPG consumers must complete the Aadhaar biometric-based e-KYC process. He stated that oil companies have clearly fixed January 31 as the final deadline.

Safety Advisory for LPG Users

Apart from e-KYC, gas dealers have also issued a safety warning:

Avoid using substandard local rubber gas tubes

Always use ISI-marked gas tubes to prevent accidents

Complete e-KYC Now to Avoid Trouble

Officials strongly advise LPG consumers to complete e-KYC immediately to avoid inconvenience, loss of subsidy, or interruption in gas supply.

