How to Complete LPG e-KYC Easily Before January 31 to Continue Gas Supply and Subsidy
LPG e-KYC made mandatory for gas consumers. Complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC by January 31 to avoid LPG supply disruption and loss of PMUY and Telangana subsidies.
In a major alert for cooking gas consumers, completing LPG e-KYC has been made mandatory to continue receiving gas cylinders and government subsidies. Authorities have warned that failure to complete e-KYC by January 31 may lead to disruption in LPG supply and stoppage of subsidies from both the Central and Telangana governments.
Table of Contents
e-KYC Mandatory for LPG Cylinders and Subsidies
As per the latest instructions, all LPG consumers must complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to remain eligible for:
- Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy
- ₹500 LPG subsidy provided by the Telangana government
- Regular home delivery of LPG cylinders
Officials clarified that the e-KYC process has been underway for a long time and the final deadline has now been extended to January 31.
What Happens If You Don’t Complete e-KYC?
If LPG consumers fail to complete e-KYC by the deadline:
- Gas cylinder delivery may be stopped
- PMUY subsidy will be discontinued
- Telangana government LPG subsidy of ₹500 will also be stopped
Authorities have urged consumers not to delay the process further.
How to Complete LPG e-KYC Easily
Consumers can complete LPG e-KYC using any of the following methods:
- Biometric verification at home
The gas delivery agent carries a biometric device. Consumers can complete e-KYC by providing fingerprints at the time of delivery.
- Visit your gas agency
Consumers can go to their nearest LPG distributor office to complete biometric e-KYC.
- Online method
e-KYC can also be completed through:
- Official LPG company mobile apps
- Company websites
For assistance, consumers can visit www.pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html or contact the oil industry toll-free number: 1800-233-3555.
Aadhaar Biometric e-KYC Is Compulsory
According to PV Madan Mohan Rao, spokesperson of the Telangana Cooking Gas Dealers, LPG consumers must complete the Aadhaar biometric-based e-KYC process. He stated that oil companies have clearly fixed January 31 as the final deadline.
Safety Advisory for LPG Users
Apart from e-KYC, gas dealers have also issued a safety warning:
- Avoid using substandard local rubber gas tubes
- Always use ISI-marked gas tubes to prevent accidents
Complete e-KYC Now to Avoid Trouble
Officials strongly advise LPG consumers to complete e-KYC immediately to avoid inconvenience, loss of subsidy, or interruption in gas supply.
