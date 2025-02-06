Congress Demands Discussion in Lok Sabha on US Deportation of Indian Nationals, Calls for Dignified Treatment

New Delhi: The Congress party has submitted adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, calling for an urgent discussion on the recent deportation of over 100 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

The party has urged the Centre to clarify its stance on the issue and outline diplomatic efforts to ensure the dignified treatment of the deported individuals.

Congress Raises Concerns Over Treatment of Deported Indians

The deported Indian nationals, who arrived back in India on Wednesday, have alleged that they were sent back on a US military aircraft with their hands and legs cuffed throughout the journey. This has sparked outrage, with Congress leaders emphasizing the need to prevent further dehumanization of Indian citizens abroad.

Congress MPs K.C. Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore have led the charge, submitting motions that demand immediate government intervention. The party has called for strong policies to curb illegal migration, dismantle human trafficking networks, and provide reintegration support for those returning to India.

Venugopal, in his adjournment motion, highlighted the “abrupt and inhumane deportations” and insisted that the government take urgent diplomatic measures to protect Indian citizens.

Breakdown of Deportations and Political Reactions

On Wednesday, a US military C-17 aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. The deported individuals comprised 33 people from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and two from Chandigarh. Among them were 25 women and 12 minors, including a four-year-old child.

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, condemned the deportations, describing them as “deeply distressing and humiliating.” Manickam Tagore echoed similar sentiments, calling for an end to the “inhumane deportation of Indian nationals.”

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also voiced his disappointment, arguing that many deported individuals had contributed to the US economy and deserved a path to permanent residency instead of being sent back.

India’s Diplomatic Response and US Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has acknowledged the issue, stating that India is open to accepting the return of Indian nationals living illegally abroad but insists that deportations should follow a proper verification process.

The deportations come amid a heightened crackdown on illegal immigration under US President Donald Trump’s administration. Last month, Trump announced a stricter policy, stating, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came.”

This move coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, his first since Donald Trump’s re-election. Many analysts believe that this issue could be a key topic of discussion between the two leaders.

Illegal Immigration from India to the US: A Growing Concern

According to the Pew Research Center, around 7,25,000 illegal Indian immigrants currently reside in the US, making India the third-largest source of unauthorized migrants after Mexico and El Salvador.

Many Indians seeking a better life in the US resort to illegal channels, often spending exorbitant amounts—ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹70 lakh—to immigration agents and human traffickers who promise safe passage.

With the Trump administration intensifying its crackdown, thousands of Indians face an uncertain future. The deportations highlight the urgent need for structured migration policies, legal employment avenues, and stronger bilateral agreements between India and the US to prevent such distressing incidents in the future.