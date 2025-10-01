Telangana

Former Congress Minister R Damodar Reddy Passes Away at 73

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ramareddy Damodar Reddy, a prominent figure in Telangana politics, passed away on Wednesday night.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 23:42
Former Congress Minister R Damodar Reddy Passes Away at 73
Former Congress Minister R Damodar Reddy Passes Away at 73

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Ramareddy Damodar Reddy, a prominent figure in Telangana politics, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 73. Reddy had been under treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for several months due to prolonged health complications, but despite continued medical care, he could not recover.

A five-time legislator, Damodar Reddy represented both Tungaturthi and Suryapet constituencies during his political career. He held several key roles in the Congress party and earned a reputation as a strong voice for his constituency.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Begins Revival of Kaleshwaram Barrages, Seeks Repair Proposals

Notably, he served as the Minister for Information Technology in the cabinet of the late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, where he played a role in shaping the state’s IT policy during a period of rapid growth.

Party sources said his health had worsened significantly in recent weeks. His passing marks the end of a long and impactful career that spanned over four decades.

The final rites will be performed on October 4 in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, where supporters and political leaders are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 23:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button