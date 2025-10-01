Former Congress Minister R Damodar Reddy Passes Away at 73

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Ramareddy Damodar Reddy, a prominent figure in Telangana politics, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 73. Reddy had been under treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for several months due to prolonged health complications, but despite continued medical care, he could not recover.

A five-time legislator, Damodar Reddy represented both Tungaturthi and Suryapet constituencies during his political career. He held several key roles in the Congress party and earned a reputation as a strong voice for his constituency.

Notably, he served as the Minister for Information Technology in the cabinet of the late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, where he played a role in shaping the state’s IT policy during a period of rapid growth.

Party sources said his health had worsened significantly in recent weeks. His passing marks the end of a long and impactful career that spanned over four decades.

The final rites will be performed on October 4 in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, where supporters and political leaders are expected to gather to pay their respects.