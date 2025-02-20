Watch: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain Attacked, Police Fire in Air to Save Him

Nagaon, Assam: Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by an angry mob in Rupuhi, Nagaon district, Assam, on Thursday. During the attack, the mob not only hit the MP with a bat but also attempted to snatch weapons from his security personnel.

Police Intervention and Firing in the Air Saves MP

As the situation worsened, the police had to resort to firing in the air to control the crowd and safely evacuate Rakibul Hussain. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing people surrounding the Congress MP while police officers struggle to protect him.

Attack Took Place While He Was on a Scooter

According to reports, Rakibul Hussain was on his way to attend a political meeting with his son when he was attacked. As soon as he started his scooter, an individual hit him with a bat, causing him to fall. His security personnel tried to protect him, but the attackers targeted them as well.

Rakibul Hussain’s Political Background

Rakibul Hussain is the Member of Parliament from Assam’s Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. He recently won the elections with a record margin of 10 lakh votes. Previously, he held the Samaguri Assembly seat for 23 years consecutively. However, after he was elected as an MP, his son lost the by-election in Samaguri.

This is an absolute tragedy.



Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain attacked by miscreants. Even the Police Guards were attacked and chased.



Elected Leader shouldn’t be treated this way. His son, Tanzil was seen just behind him.



Miscreants should be punished.pic.twitter.com/aRjZBHRMmg — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) February 20, 2025

Attackers’ Identity Unknown, Police Investigation Underway

The police stated that the attackers had covered their faces with black cloth, making identification difficult. Authorities are actively investigating the case and are working to track down and arrest those involved in the attack.