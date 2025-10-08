Hyderabad

Congress Names Naveen Yadav as Candidate for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Congress party on Wednesday confirmed that Naveen Yadav will contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2025 - 22:44
Congress Names Naveen Yadav as Candidate for Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Congress Names Naveen Yadav as Candidate for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday confirmed that Naveen Yadav will contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. The announcement came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge officially approved his candidature for the 61-Jubilee Hills constituency.

The by-election, scheduled to be held on November 11, is drawing considerable political attention given the constituency’s diverse voter base and strategic importance in Hyderabad. Naveen Yadav is expected to strengthen the party’s prospects by consolidating both minority and local voter support.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2025 - 22:44
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button