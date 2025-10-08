Congress Names Naveen Yadav as Candidate for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday confirmed that Naveen Yadav will contest the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. The announcement came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge officially approved his candidature for the 61-Jubilee Hills constituency.

The by-election, scheduled to be held on November 11, is drawing considerable political attention given the constituency’s diverse voter base and strategic importance in Hyderabad. Naveen Yadav is expected to strengthen the party’s prospects by consolidating both minority and local voter support.