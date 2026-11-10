Contaminated Water Sparks Protests at Basara IIIT

Concerns over students’ health and safety have triggered widespread protests at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT), Basara, following allegations of contaminated drinking water supply in hostel facilities.

Thousands of students, particularly those from economically weaker families, are studying at the institution. Female students have expressed serious concerns, alleging that the contaminated water supplied through hostel taps is causing skin diseases and allergic reactions. They have also questioned the quality of food served in the messes, claiming that the same water is being used for cooking.

Students alleged that repeated complaints to officials had gone unanswered, prompting protests on the campus. Due to the water shortage, academic schedules were extended and online classes were announced. Students have now demanded a return to regular classroom sessions.

Following the controversy, ₹8 lakh was sanctioned on the Collector’s initiative for installing motors to transport Godavari water. Officials have also collected water samples and sent them to laboratories for testing.

Students and parents are demanding a high-level inquiry, immediate access to safe drinking water and strict action against those responsible.

In 2019, a major water contamination incident in Chennai forced residents to depend on water tankers and other alternative sources. The crisis exposed the consequences of inadequate water management and the importance of ensuring safe drinking water.

Similarly, the Basara IIIT incident highlights the urgent need for regular water-quality inspections, proper purification facilities and accountability to protect students from waterborne diseases and ensure a safe campus environment.

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