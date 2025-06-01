COVID-19 Surge in India: State-Wise Breakdown of Active Cases — Check the Full List”

India is witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, raising concerns among health authorities and citizens alike. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded 685 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,395 as of June 1, 2025.

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: Key Numbers

On Sunday, 685 fresh infections were reported, up from 511 cases on Saturday. Since January 1, 2025, the country has reported 26 COVID-related deaths, including four new deaths recorded on Friday. These deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala, with one death each.

Despite the rise in infections, 1,435 patients have recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours, suggesting that recovery rates remain strong.

States with the Highest Active COVID-19 Cases

As per the government data released on May 31, eight Indian states have reported more than 100 active COVID-19 cases. The most affected states include:

State Active COVID-19 Cases Kerala 1,400 Maharashtra 485 Delhi 436 Gujarat 320 West Bengal 287 Karnataka 238 Tamil Nadu 199 Uttar Pradesh 149

Experts Urge Vigilance but Not Panic

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that while the cases are rising, there is no cause for alarm. He confirmed that the current spike is primarily due to Omicron sub-variants such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which are causing mild symptoms in most patients.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and emphasize the need for caution and responsible behavior.

Delhi Reports First COVID-19 Death in Recent Surge

Delhi reported its first COVID-19-related death in the current wave—a 60-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that 19 patients are currently hospitalized, and assured the public that the health infrastructure is fully prepared to manage the situation.

Government Issues Advisory to the Public

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued fresh guidelines to ensure public safety. Citizens are advised to:

Wear masks in crowded areas

Maintain social distancing

Practice hand hygiene

Cooperate with health officials

The advisory calls for calm and responsibility, asking people not to panic but to stay vigilant and proactive.