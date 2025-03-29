Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Crescent Moon Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Festivities on March 30

Riyadh: The crescent moon marking the end of Ramzan 1446 AH has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

With this announcement, millions of Muslims across the Kingdom and several other countries following Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting will prepare for Eid prayers and festivities on Sunday.

A Blessed End to Ramzan

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of a month of fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection. Muslims will now engage in Eid prayers, charitable giving (Zakat al-Fitr), and celebrations with family and friends.

Scholars and Islamic organizations have extended greetings, praying for the acceptance of fasting (siyām), night prayers (qiyām), and good deeds (a’māl) during Ramzan.

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Sunday, 30th March 2025.



Global Eid Celebrations

While Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting, other countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, will look for the moon on Saturday night, with their Eid-ul-Fitr expected on March 31 or April 1, depending on moon sighting reports.

May Allāh (SWT) accept our prayers and allow us to witness many more Ramzans in good health. Āmīn.