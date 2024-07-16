Crime | Three youths booked for killing 2-year-old

Meerut (UP): The body of a two-year-old girl was found on Tuesday morning near a cremation ground in a village here, police said.

Three youths were detained in connection with the case, police said.

According to Bhavnapur police, Anil Kumar, a resident of Modinagar, had come with his daughter Bhavika (2) and son, Yug, to attend the wedding ceremony of his brother-in-law Chaman in Meerut.

On Monday night, during the wedding rituals, Kumar put Bhavika to sleep on a cot and left. Upon returning, he found her missing and informed the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said.

Police, along with the locals, began searching for the girl. Villagers who had gone for a walk near the Kali river told the officials that they found a girl’s body lying near the cremation ground on Tuesday morning, Tada said.

The police reached the spot and Arun Kumar identified his daughter’s body, he said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem. The family suspects three youths of murdering their daughter, the SSP said.

The police have detained the trio, and further investigation is underway, the SSP added.