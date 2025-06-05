Criminal Cases Recommended in Kaleshwaram Scam, But Telangana Govt Remains Silent

Hyderabad: Despite strong recommendations from the Vigilance Commission and the Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E) wing to take strict action against senior officials for the Medigadda barrage failure under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the Telangana government appears reluctant to move forward.

The commission had identified at least 40 current and former senior irrigation engineers, including engineer-in-chiefs, for criminal and departmental proceedings. However, no concrete action has been initiated so far.

Vigilance Commission Recommends Criminal Cases and Departmental Action

The Vigilance Commission’s report, which was approved after a thorough investigation by the V&E wing, urged the government to file criminal cases and start departmental proceedings against the accused officials. These findings, alongside the National Dam Safety Authority’s report on the Kaleshwaram barrages, are slated for discussion in the upcoming Telangana Cabinet meeting.

Government’s Delay Possibly Linked to Judicial Inquiry and Departmental Concerns

Sources reveal that the Telangana government may delay action citing the ongoing Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry, which holds judicial primacy over administrative probe reports. Officials argue that initiating action now might conflict with the judicial commission’s ongoing investigation into all three Kaleshwaram barrages.

Furthermore, the government has expressed concerns that strict action against the accused could severely deplete manpower in the irrigation department, especially as other major investigations into projects like Kondapochammasagar and Mid-Manair continue.

Justice P.C. Ghose Commission Continues Probe Amidst Government Inaction

The Justice P.C. Ghose commission remains active in investigating the failures of the Kaleshwaram project barrages. Meanwhile, the delay in acting on the vigilance report has raised questions about the government’s commitment to accountability in this high-profile irrigation project.