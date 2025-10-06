Hyderabad

Avoid Files Like Aadhar APK, SBI.APK: Cybercrime Branch Issues Alert in Hyderabad

Police officials have warned the people against opening files with the words 'APK'. Files with words like Aadhar APK, SBI.APK, pmkisanAPK. Union Bank APK is fake and part of cybercrime.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2025 - 21:57
When you open files with APK words. your mobile data will be hacked and the amount in your Bank accounts will be looted by the scammers. If your mobile is hacked, it will suddenly get hot and charging will drop down.

When you open files with APK words. your mobile data will be hacked and the amount in your Bank accounts will be looted by the scammers. If your mobile is hacked, it will suddenly get hot and charging will drop down.

If you notice these signs, immediately file a complaint with the cybercrime branch. land line: 040-27854031; PS office no.9490617310 or Email to: [email protected].  Beware of APK files.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
