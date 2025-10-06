Avoid Files Like Aadhar APK, SBI.APK: Cybercrime Branch Issues Alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police officials have warned the people against opening files with the words ‘APK’. Files with words like Aadhar APK, SBI.APK, pmkisanAPK. Union Bank APK is fake and part of cybercrime.

When you open files with APK words. your mobile data will be hacked and the amount in your Bank accounts will be looted by the scammers. If your mobile is hacked, it will suddenly get hot and charging will drop down.

If you notice these signs, immediately file a complaint with the cybercrime branch. land line: 040-27854031; PS office no.9490617310 or Email to: [email protected]. Beware of APK files.