CyberPowerPC India unveils first-of-its-kind experience zone to support India’s esports and gaming content future

The free and open-to-all experience zone aims to give aspiring gamers, athletes, and creators hands-on access to world-class rigs at Vishal Peripherals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CyberPowerPC, North America’s No.1 gaming PC manufacturer, today announced the launch of its first-ever experience zone at Vishal Peripherals, creating a free, open-to-all hub where gamers, streamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts can get true hands-on time with high-performance hardware. The initiative marks the beginning of a long-term association between CyberPowerPC India and Vishal Peripherals and extends the brand’s commitment to building India’s PC-gaming ecosystem from the ground up.

Free and open to all, the Experience Zone is equipped with high-performance CyberPowerPC gaming and creator PCs. Unlike a typical retail display, it has been designed as a real-world playground. Visitors will be able to test how better hardware changes performance in the moments that matter, whether it is shaving milliseconds off a reaction time in FPS games, rendering edits faster, or improving stream quality. It is not just about looking at rigs but about experiencing how they directly impact gameplay, content workflows, and even AI-assisted tasks.

Gamers can explore popular esports and AAA titles including PUBG PC, VALORANT, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, EAFC, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Creators can try industry-standard tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, Blender, and SketchUp. For many mobile gamers, the space also provides their first-ever chance to feel what PC gaming is like before investing in a rig, bridging the gap between curiosity and purchase.

This Experience Zone aligns with the broader momentum around esports in India. After the Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which supports esports and restricts real-money gaming, CyberPowerPC India aims to accelerate on-ground access so enthusiasts nationwide can experience the best of PC gaming. With esports gaining institutional recognition in multi-sport arenas, the brand’s focus is on readiness, helping Indian players train on world-class infrastructure.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Vishal Peripherals to bring this experience zone to life. Our goal is to let gamers, streamers, and creators walk in, try our machines, and truly feel the difference that the right CPU, GPU, memory, and cooling can make, whether in reaction time, stream quality, or a render queue. With esports and gaming content in India growing rapidly and now receiving official recognition, we want to help shape the future of PC gaming and establish a strong, lasting footprint. This experience zone is just the beginning and reflects our shared commitment to growing India’s PC-gaming ecosystem through consistent, on-ground engagement.”

With over 27 years of experience delivering value-driven technology solutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Vishal Peripherals has become one of India’s most trusted names in IT distribution and retail. By housing CyberPowerPC India’s Experience Zone at its Hyderabad outlet, the company is extending this trust into the gaming and creator ecosystem, offering visitors a familiar and dependable space to explore the future of PC gaming. Together, they will host a calendar of on-ground activities at the Experience Zone, ranging from community gaming tournaments to flight simulator sessions.

On this partnership, Vikash Hisariya, Director, Vishal Peripherals, said, “For over 27 years, Vishal Peripherals has been at the forefront of delivering trusted technology solutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Partnering with CyberPowerPC India to launch this Experience Zone is a natural extension of that journey. This space is not just about showcasing powerful PCs, but about creating real experiences that inspire confidence, nurture talent, and prepare the next generation of gamers and creators. Together, we aim to host tournaments, workshops, and community sessions that make world-class technology approachable and exciting. Our mission has always been to merge global innovation with local trust, and this initiative reflects that commitment.”

The launch builds on CyberPowerPC India’s first anniversary in the market and a series of grassroots initiatives. The brand recently unveiled an Esports Masterclass Series to educate gamers and parents through sessions led by industry stakeholders, athletes, and creators.Additionally, it has powered venues like ApeCity with high-performance rigs and has given away gaming PCs worth lakhs, all with the purpose of making top-tier infrastructure accessible at the grassroots and creating a pipeline of talent. Known globally for its responsive and reliable service, CyberPowerPC India brings the same standard of support to this initiative, ensuring that players and creators not only experience cutting-edge performance but also the assurance of dependable aftercare.

With PC titles set to feature in the Asian Games 2026, where India will participate, and also potentially in the Olympic Esports Games 2027, CyberPowerPC India is opening up a grassroots hub where aspiring players can practice, compete, and hone their skills on world-class gaming infrastructure.