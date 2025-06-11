Daily 3-5 Hour Power Cuts in Andhra Pradesh? Here’s the Truth!

Amaravati: Recent rumors circulating on social media claiming that Andhra Pradesh will experience daily power cuts ranging from 3 to 5 hours have sparked panic among residents. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a clear statement dismissing these claims as false.

Viral Social Media Post Fuels Panic

A viral post on social media recently claimed that starting immediately, the state would implement “Load Relief Power Cuts” lasting between 3 to 5 hours daily. According to the viral message, the power cuts would vary depending on available power supply each day. It even specified timings for different regions:

Rural areas: 6 PM to 10 PM

6 PM to 10 PM Municipalities: 9 PM to midnight

9 PM to midnight Cities: 11 PM to 3 AM

The post quickly spread across various platforms, causing widespread concern and confusion among the public.

Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Clarification

Responding swiftly, the Andhra Pradesh government’s official Fact Check account issued a statement debunking the viral rumors. The government clarified that no such power cuts are scheduled to take place and labeled the circulating information as completely baseless and false.

Power Department Confirms No Scheduled Load Relief Cuts

Officials from the state’s Power Department also confirmed that there is no plan to implement load relief power cuts starting today or in the near future. They urged citizens not to believe or spread such misinformation.

Growing Concerns Over Fake News on Social Media

In today’s era of social media, distinguishing between genuine information and fake news has become increasingly difficult. Many fake posts go viral without any verification, adding to public anxiety. Authorities regularly advise citizens to verify information through official sources before accepting or sharing it.

The Andhra Pradesh government has appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid believing unverified rumors. All official updates regarding power supply and related matters will be communicated through authorized government channels.