Dance Reality Show ‘Super Dancer’ Returns with Season 5

Mumbai: The popular dance reality show “Super Dancer” is set to return with its much-anticipated Season 5. Fans can look forward to 12 exceptionally talented young contestants competing for the coveted title.

12 Contestants Handpicked by Renowned Choreographers

This season, each contestant will be personally selected by 12 famous choreographers, ensuring a high level of talent and diversity in performances.

Star-Studded Judging Panel

The judging panel features familiar faces and fresh additions:

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Renowned choreographer Geeta Kapur (Geeta Maa)

(Geeta Maa) New judge, choreographer Marzi Pestonji

New Host Paritosh Tripathi Joins the Show

Hosting duties for this season will be handled by Paritosh Tripathi, bringing his unique style and energy to the show.

Judges Share Their Excitement for Season 5

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Mother-Child Bond

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her enthusiasm, saying,

“It’s every mother’s dream to see her child shine. Being a mother myself, I understand the deep, unconditional love and endless support that a mother gives her child. As a judge, I always look for that impact — a performance that not only impresses me with technique but touches my soul.”

Geeta Kapur Highlights Originality and Dedication

Geeta Kapur said,

“This season goes a step further by highlighting the sacred bond between a mother and her child. Each contestant, who already enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, will bring with them a spark of originality, fearless experimentation, and the dedication to turn an idea into a breathtaking performance.”

Marzi Pestonji’s Emotional First Time as Judge

New judge Marzi Pestonji shared,

“I’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on ‘Super Dancer’ in the past, and every single time, I walked away amazed by the sheer talent, the energy, and the passion these young dancers bring to the stage. But being here now, as a judge for the very first time, feels incredibly special and honestly, quite emotional.”

Super Dancer – Season 5 is expected to premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, but the official release date is yet to be revealed.