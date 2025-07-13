“Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Baazu-e-Qaatil Mein Hai”

By Dr. Shujath Ali Sufi, PhD, IIS

Relationships break due to misunderstandings.

Jealousy causes bitterness in bonds.

Communalism is only a temporary phase.

The downfall of Sangh Parivar is certain.

At the conclusion of this article, a significant Supreme Court verdict emerged, wherein the Apex Court directed the Election Commission to prepare a new voter list for Bihar based on Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, and Ration Card. This landmark decision is expected to strengthen the roots of democracy in India. “Supreme Court Zindabad!”

Sheikh Saadi once remarked that one can please everyone except a jealous person because jealousy is an objection to God’s distribution. Another wise man said: “A relationship should be such that one feels proud of it, and the trust that existed yesterday remains the same today. A true bond is not just about sharing joy or sorrow but about the constant feeling of belonging.”

Glass and relationships are both fragile—while glass breaks by accident, relationships break due to misunderstandings.

Currently, in our society, divisions between sects and classes are deepening, largely due to either jealousy or misunderstandings. Upon close observation, it is evident that every communal organization is facing failures, and soon, these outcomes will bring messages of happiness and harmony. Physical confrontations may happen, but the purity of the soul cannot be tarnished.

Communal attitudes often serve merely as vote-bank tactics, lacking long-term impact. In various parts of the country, the conspiracies of the Sangh Parivar are beginning to fail—not because they have weakened, but because India’s simple-hearted citizens are rejecting their ideology. Notably, even Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known for his extreme communal postures, is now speaking the language of humanity. Following the incident in Guwahati where pork was placed near a mosque, Sarma condemned the act and emphasized that such provocations would not be tolerated. He asserted that neither beef nor pork should be placed near any place of worship and assured strict action against those disrupting peace.

The BJP-led NDA faces accusations of stooping to any level for electoral gains. With Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the Election Commission has embarked on updating the voter list. Regrettably, the Commission has reportedly disregarded Aadhaar and PAN cards as valid documents for voter registration, instead insisting on birth certificates—a requirement that poses difficulties in a flood-prone state like Bihar, where records are often destroyed.

If Aadhaar is deemed invalid, then why does it even exist as an identity document? It is, after all, meant to establish citizenship. If the INDIA bloc challenges the Election Commission’s obstinacy, it is likely that the public will support them, for these unfair measures threaten the very foundations of national unity.

It raises a critical question: who gave the Election Commission the authority to verify someone’s citizenship? This question resonates across the nation. INDIA bloc leaders, led by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, have accused the Commission of being a stooge of the BJP. Rahul Gandhi declared that they would not allow electoral rigging in Bihar, as was alleged in Maharashtra. He vowed to protect the voting rights of Bihar’s youth and criticized the Commission for allegedly echoing the language of the BJP and RSS—an act he equated to treason.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the Election Commission, calling it a puppet of the BJP. He remarked that while Biharis may be economically disadvantaged, they are vigilant and ever-ready to fight against injustice. He invoked the spirit of resistance:

“Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil mein hai

Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai”