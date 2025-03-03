Delhi Budget to Be Presented Between March 24-26, Says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has officially announced that the Delhi Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26.

The announcement came during a press conference on Monday, where CM Gupta emphasized her government’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of Delhi’s residents and ensuring inclusive governance.

A Budget Focused on Growth and Welfare

CM Rekha Gupta, leading her government with a strong mandate, reaffirmed her administration’s dedication to driving Delhi’s development in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The people of Delhi have placed their trust in us with a full majority, and we are determined to deliver on our promises,” she stated.

Highlighting the budget’s key focus areas, CM Gupta reiterated that her government will prioritize financial assistance for women, healthcare expansion, improved public transport, pollution reduction, employment generation, education reforms, affordable nutrition for underprivileged communities, welfare schemes for senior citizens, and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

“To ensure holistic growth, we must take everyone along and incorporate their suggestions into the budget,” the Chief Minister said, underscoring the participatory nature of the budgeting process.

Stakeholder Consultations for a People-Centric Budget

To create a budget that truly represents the needs of the people, the Delhi government has planned consultations with various stakeholders before finalizing the budget proposals:

March 5: Representatives from women’s organizations and the education sector will be invited to the Delhi Assembly to present their inputs and expectations.

Representatives from women’s organizations and the education sector will be invited to the Delhi Assembly to present their inputs and expectations. March 6: Business leaders, industrial representatives, and trade bodies will submit their recommendations to help shape the economic policies of the budget.

Business leaders, industrial representatives, and trade bodies will submit their recommendations to help shape the economic policies of the budget. Ministers and MLAs will conduct outreach programs in rural areas, farming communities, and youth groups to gather insights on issues such as employment, agriculture, and education.

By actively involving different sections of society, the government aims to ensure that Delhi’s budget addresses pressing concerns and promotes equitable development.

CAG Report on Delhi’s Health Sector to Be Tabled

During the Delhi Assembly session on Monday, CM Gupta also announced that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi’s healthcare sector will be presented. This report, she claimed, will reveal financial irregularities and inefficiencies under the previous AAP-led government.

Taking a direct dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, she stated, “They prevented the CAG report from being presented for years, but now their misdeeds are being exposed. Only two reports have been tabled so far, and 12 more are pending. The people of Delhi are witnessing how they deceived them under the garb of honesty.”

The report is expected to shed light on various financial discrepancies, alleged mismanagement of health funds, and the overall performance of the sector during the previous administration. CM Gupta assured that her government remains committed to transparency and accountability.

Appeal for Constructive Opposition Participation

As discussions on the budget and the CAG report take center stage, CM Gupta urged the opposition parties to engage in constructive debate rather than obstructing Assembly proceedings.

“Our MLAs will debate the findings, and I call upon the opposition to engage meaningfully instead of disrupting the process. The people of Delhi deserve a government that works in their best interest, and we must all contribute to that goal,” she said.

With the upcoming budget session set to address crucial developmental concerns and financial planning for the next fiscal year, all eyes will be on the Delhi government’s strategy to implement its promises effectively.

Delhi Budget 2025-26: Key Expectations

The upcoming budget is expected to introduce new policies and funding allocations in critical areas, including:

Healthcare: Strengthening infrastructure and affordable medical facilities.

Strengthening infrastructure and affordable medical facilities. Education: Enhancing digital learning and skill development initiatives.

Enhancing digital learning and skill development initiatives. Public Transport: Expanding metro connectivity and improving bus services.

Expanding metro connectivity and improving bus services. Employment: Introducing job-oriented schemes and entrepreneurship support programs.

Introducing job-oriented schemes and entrepreneurship support programs. Women Empowerment: Expanding financial aid and self-help group initiatives.

Expanding financial aid and self-help group initiatives. Pollution Control: Implementing stringent measures to curb air pollution and improve green cover.

As the budget presentation nears, the Delhi government is gearing up to showcase its commitment to inclusive growth and effective governance. The final budget proposals will be closely watched for their impact on Delhi’s development trajectory in the coming fiscal year.