Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off ‘Mothers on Wheels’ Road Trip

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the ‘Mothers on Wheels’ road trip from the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday, wishing the participants an exciting and safe journey.

A Unique Journey Across 22 Countries and 47 Cities

‘Mothers on Wheels’ is an extraordinary initiative where four mothers will embark on a self-driven road trip from Delhi to London. The two-month-long journey will cover a distance of 23,657 kilometers, passing through 22 countries and 47 cities. The road trip aims to explore motherhood across different cultures, highlighting family systems and their impact on social welfare.

CM Rekha Gupta’s Support for the Initiative

In her statement on X, CM Rekha Gupta expressed her excitement for the initiative: “Today, the road trip of ‘Mothers on Wheels’ was flagged off. This trip will pass through South-East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of different family systems and their impact on social welfare. Best wishes to all the mothers for this exciting journey.”

Building on a Legacy of Empowerment

The current road trip builds on a previous initiative from September 2018 when four mothers undertook a similar challenge, covering continents while learning about diverse lifestyles and cultures. Their journey, which was flagged off by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, was a memorable adventure that inspired many.

A Journey of Discovery and Empowerment

As the mothers embark on this incredible expedition, they seek to share the universal experience of motherhood while exploring the diverse ways families and societies nurture their children across the globe.