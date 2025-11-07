Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for 150th-year celebration of Vande Mataram

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in view of a grand event to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday. Commuters have been cautioned about significant traffic restrictions and diversions across central Delhi due to the large-scale event. Organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, the celebration is expected to draw around 11,000 invitees, arriving in nearly 1,000 cars and 300 buses, the advisory stated.

Roads likely to be affected/diverted (On need basis): BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg, IP Marg, Vikas Marg Secretariat Road, Velodrome Road Shanti Van Crossing to Rajghat to Bhairon Marg Under Geeta Colony Flyover to IP Flyover to Saleem Garh Bypass W Point to Delhi Gate Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg & Delhi Gate to Rajghat JLN Marg Rajghat to Kishan Ghat / Power House Road ITO to Yamuna Bridge (IP Marg and Vikas Marg) The Delhi Police also issued an advisory for commuters: “Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads from 5.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. to prevent inconvenience.”

Entry to the stadium is from — East Gates (1, 2, 3, 7 and 8): Via Velodrome / Secretariat Road; West Gates (19, 21, 22 and 23): Via MG Marg / Ring Road The advisory also mentions parking restrictions: Parking will be strictly prohibited on Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg / Ring Road, Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road.

Vehicles found parked in restricted zones will be towed and prosecuted as per law. “Motorists are urged to remain patient, follow directions from police personnel, and cooperate with officers stationed at intersections,” the advisory says. The police have urged citizens to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time information. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the national song Vande Mataram at the stadium.

On this occasion, he will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the beginning of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026. The celebrations will witness mass singing of the full version of “Vande Mataram” at around 9.50 a.m. across public places with participation of citizens, in conjunction with the main programme, said a statement.

The year 2025 marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. The national song was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal “Bangadarshan” as part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel ‘Anandamath’. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.