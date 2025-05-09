Delhi Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Over the Coming Days

Delhi: Delhi residents who recently enjoyed some relief from the intense heat due to rain and cooler weather will continue to experience relatively cool temperatures in the coming days, as per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and lightning to persist in the national capital over the next few days.

Weather Conditions in Delhi on May 8

Delhi witnessed partially cloudy skies on Thursday, with bright sun in some areas. The maximum temperature recorded was 37°C, while the minimum temperature remained around 25°C. Despite the brief respite from the heat, the weather department has warned that the temperatures may rise again after the rain.

IMD Forecast for May 9 and 10: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

According to the IMD’s forecast, Delhi is expected to experience rain and thunderstorms on Friday, May 9, with hailstorms possible in some areas. The city is also set to witness strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, which may gust up to 50 km/h. Due to these expected weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Sparks Controversy Over Indian Drone Intrusion

Residents should prepare for cloudy skies and scattered rain on May 10, 2025.

Delhi Weather Forecast Till May 15

Looking ahead, the forecast for Delhi from May 11 to May 14 predicts no rain, though the skies are expected to remain partially cloudy. The temperatures will remain relatively warm, with minimum temperatures ranging between 26°C to 28°C and maximum temperatures expected to hover between 36°C to 38°C.

Widespread Rain Across North India

The IMD has also predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across northern states including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand this week. Additionally, scattered showers are likely over regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi until May 11.