Dhaka Tops List of Most Polluted Cities in the World Today

Dhaka: The capital of Bangladesh has earned the unfortunate distinction of having the most polluted air in the world on Saturday morning. According to recent air quality rankings, the city’s air was classified as ‘hazardous,’ posing serious health risks to its residents.

Air Quality Index (AQI) and Health Risks

An Air Quality Index (AQI) score between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy,’ while scores ranging from 201-300 are categorized as ‘very unhealthy,’ and anything from 301-400 is classified as ‘hazardous.’ Dhaka’s hazardous air quality falls into the latter category, signaling extreme danger for those exposed to the polluted air.

Other Polluted Cities in the World

Other cities such as Beijing, China (AQI 238), Tashkent, Uzbekistan (AQI 220), and Baghdad, Iraq (AQI 179) ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, according to data shared by United News of Bangladesh. These cities are also grappling with dangerous levels of air pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) and Health Impact

The Air Quality Index, used to measure and report daily air quality, helps assess the health risks associated with polluted air. It is calculated based on five major pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone. An AQI score provides insights into the quality of the air people breathe and the potential health effects, which can be harmful within hours or days of exposure.

Bangladesh Struggles with Air Pollution

Air pollution continues to be a significant challenge in Bangladesh. A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air states that air pollution is responsible for 102,456 deaths annually in the country. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), air pollution kills millions worldwide each year, with 9 out of 10 people breathing air with harmful levels of pollutants.

Global Efforts to Combat Air Pollution

Also Read: What Happens When You Wear a Black Thread: The Surprising Benefits You Need to Know!



WHO is actively collaborating with countries around the world to monitor air quality and reduce pollution. From urban smog to indoor smoke, air pollution remains a major threat to public health and the environment.

As the situation worsens in Dhaka, it is crucial for both local authorities and global organizations to work together to improve air quality and safeguard the health of millions of people.