Director Sanoj Mishra, Who Gave Viral Girl Monalisa a Break, Arrested in Rape Case

New Delhi: Bollywood director Sanoj Mishra, known for offering roles to viral sensation Monalisa, has been arrested in a rape case. Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea, leading to his immediate arrest by Nabi Karim Police Station in Delhi.

Victim’s Allegations: A Story of Betrayal and Exploitation

The victim, an aspiring actress from a small town, alleged that Sanoj Mishra sexually assaulted her multiple times under false promises of helping her in the film industry.

In 2020, she connected with Mishra through TikTok and Instagram while residing in Jhansi. In June 2021, Mishra allegedly lured her to a resort, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her.

to blackmail her. He promised marriage and continued exploiting her at different locations.

Promise of a Film Role & Connection to Monalisa

Sanoj Mishra is the same director who first offered viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa a role in films. He frequently posted videos with her and was seen accompanying her at various locations, including the airport.

The case has sparked controversy in the film industry, raising concerns over the exploitation of aspiring actresses. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.