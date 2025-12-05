Donkey Walks into Pakistan Parliament Session, Sparks Laughter and Security Concerns: Video

Islamabad witnessed an unbelievable yet amusing moment when a donkey walked into Pakistan’s Parliament during an ongoing Senate session, leaving lawmakers shocked and amused. The Parliament — where key national decisions are made — suddenly turned into a scene of confusion and humor.

Witnesses reported that the donkey entered the hall calmly and without hesitation, surprising everyone present. Senators reacted with a mix of laughter, shock, and disbelief, while cameras captured every second.

Security Attempts to Stop the Animal

Security staff immediately attempted to block the animal, but the donkey continued to wander freely. It even bumped into some members, adding to the overall chaos and amusement in the chamber.

The environment quickly shifted from tension to laughter.

Senate Chairman Turns the Moment Into Humor

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani responded with a smile, remarking:

“It seems even animals want to participate in our lawmaking process!”

His comment led to louder laughter across the hall.

Serious Questions About Security

Despite the humorous moment, the incident prompted serious concerns.

How did a donkey manage to enter one of the most secure buildings in the country?

Initial reports say the donkey strayed from a nearby stable and slipped in through an unsecured entry point. Experts warn that if an animal can breach security, it indicates vulnerabilities that need immediate attention.

Social Media Reaction: Memes, Jokes, and Debate

The incident went viral within minutes.

Memes, jokes, and commentary flooded social platforms. Among the widespread humor, some users added a surprising angle:

Some Users Claim the Viral Video May Be AI-Generated

A section of social media users believes the viral video might be AI-generated.

However, Pakistani authorities have issued no clarification on whether the video is real or digitally altered.

This uncertainty has only fueled more discussion online, with many demanding an official statement.

A Funny Moment, But a Serious Reminder

While the donkey’s unexpected visit brought moments of laughter, it also exposed potential flaws in Parliamentary security. The public is now urging authorities to investigate how such an incident occurred — and whether the circulating video is genuine.

The laughter may fade, but the questions raised by this incident will continue to echo.