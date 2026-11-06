Drinking Water Crisis Hits Kosgi Municipality in Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal Constituency

Mahabubnagar: Kosgi municipality, located in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal constituency, is facing a severe drinking water crisis, forcing residents to depend on water tankers for their daily needs. Scenes of women carrying empty pots and arguing over water have resurfaced in several localities after nearly a decade.

On Thursday, residents of Nagisanpally in the fifth ward faced difficulties collecting water after a tanker arrived in their locality. Kosgi municipality has 16 wards, of which four to five are severely affected by the shortage. With borewells drying up and Mission Bhagiratha supplies disrupted, municipal authorities are providing water through tankers once every two days.

Each affected colony receives a 5,500-litre tanker, but residents say the supply is insufficient for household requirements. The situation is reportedly similar across several areas in the eight mandals of the constituency.

Residents also allege that road-widening works damaged water pipelines and that repairs are progressing slowly. They further claim that priority is being given to road projects and water supply to the Hakimpet Education Hub, with water from Dandem Cheruvu allegedly diverted for these purposes.

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Locals from Kosgi and Didyala mandals are demanding that water be redirected towards residential colonies.

During the severe summer of 2019, several parts of Telangana experienced drinking water shortages, forcing villages to depend on tankers and emergency water supplies. The situation highlighted the importance of sustainable water management.

The present crisis underlines the need for immediate pipeline repairs, equitable water distribution and restoration of regular Mission Bhagiratha supplies. Drinking water for households must remain a priority, alongside infrastructure development. Authorities should also ensure transparent tanker schedules and long-term groundwater conservation measures.