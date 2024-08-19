DU students celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, promote communal harmony

New Delhi: Several students from the Delhi University celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan by tying rakhi to passersby, including Muslim men, women and children at old Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Monday.

The event ‘Saampradaayik Sauhard ki Rakhi Baandho’ was organised by the members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a Delhi University students’ body representing the working class and marginalised sections.

The students tied rakhi to burqa-clad women and men wearing the traditional skullcap to spread the message of communal harmony.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.