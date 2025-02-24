ECI Announces Schedule for MLC Elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, February 24, 2025 – The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule for elections to ten Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats under the MLA quota—five each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These seats will fall vacant by the end of March.

Key Dates for MLC Elections

Official Notification : March 3, 2025

: March 3, 2025 Nomination Process : March 10, 2025

: March 10, 2025 Scrutiny of Nominations : March 11, 2025

: March 11, 2025 Withdrawal of Nominations : March 13, 2025

: March 13, 2025 Election Date : March 20, 2025

: March 20, 2025 Polling Time : 9 AM to 4 PM

: 9 AM to 4 PM Vote Counting: March 20, 2025, at 5 PM

Vacant MLC Seats

In Andhra Pradesh, the tenure of five MLCs—Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Janga Krishnamurthy, D. Rama Rao, P. Ashok Babu, and Tirumala Naidu—will end on March 29. Similarly, in Telangana, the terms of Satyavathi Rathod, Mahmood Ali, Mirza Riyaz ul Hasan, Sheri Subhash Reddy, and E Mallesham will also conclude by the end of March.

The Election Commission of India has outlined a clear and concise schedule to ensure a smooth and transparent election process. The official notification will be issued on March 3, followed by the nomination process starting on March 10. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 11, and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is March 13.

The elections are scheduled to take place on March 20, with polling to be held between 9 AM and 4 PM. Vote counting will begin immediately after polling concludes, at 5 PM on the same day.