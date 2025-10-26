ECI enforces silence period and exit poll ban ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a reminder to all media platforms and broadcasters regarding strict adherence to the “silence period” and exit poll restrictions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections scheduled next month.

According to the schedule, polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases — on November 6 and November 11.

Citing Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission reiterated that no poll-related content can be displayed through television, radio, or similar media during the 48 hours preceding the end of polling in each phase.

During this “silence period”, channels and networks are prohibited from broadcasting or telecasting any material that may influence voter behavior or affect the electoral prospects of any political party or candidate.

This includes discussions, debates, or opinions that may be construed as campaign propaganda. In addition, under Section 126A of the same Act, the conduct and publication of exit polls have been strictly banned from 7 a.m. on November 6 to 6.30 p.m. on November 11.

This restriction covers all forms of dissemination — print, electronic, and digital. The ECI emphasised that violation of these provisions could lead to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

The Election Commission urged all media organisations to comply fully with the directives to maintain the sanctity and fairness of the electoral process.

In the press note, the poll panel appealed to broadcasters, journalists, and digital platforms to uphold the “spirit of free and fair elections” by avoiding any material that might prejudice or promote electoral prospects during the prohibited period.

Notably, on Friday, the poll panel directed that all polling stations in Bihar’s upcoming assembly elections and the eight-assembly constituency by-elections be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance measures to ensure a seamless and dignified voting experience for all electors.

Announcing this in a press note, the ECI said the directive aims to provide a voter-friendly environment and uphold accessibility standards across all polling stations.