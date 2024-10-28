Karnataka

ED conducts fresh searches in Karnataka MUDA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday undertook fresh searches in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) linked money laundering case in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, official sources said.

Abdul Wasi28 October 2024 - 10:58
ED conducts fresh searches in Karnataka MUDA case
ED conducts fresh searches in Karnataka MUDA case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday undertook fresh searches in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) linked money laundering case in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, official sources said.

About seven-eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru are being covered, the sources said.

The federal agency had conducted the first round of raids in this case on October 18 when it searched the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations.

It also questioned some lower-rank officials of the MUDA at its Bengaluru zonal office last week.

The ED has filed a enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR.

Siddaramaiah is facing Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju — from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi — and others are named as other accused in the case by the two probe agencies.

Parvathi was recently questioned by the Lokayukta.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi28 October 2024 - 10:58

Related Articles

HYDRA-Like Action in Bengaluru? as DK Shivakumar Pledges to Demolish unauthorized Buildings

HYDRA-Like Action in Bengaluru? as DK Shivakumar Pledges to Demolish unauthorized Buildings

26 October 2024 - 20:08
VHP criticises Waqf Board land claims in Telangana and Karnataka

VHP criticises Waqf Board land claims in Telangana and Karnataka

26 October 2024 - 17:16
Waqf land issue: Karnataka Home Minister says govt will review it

Waqf land issue: Karnataka Home Minister says govt will review it

26 October 2024 - 16:32
K'taka court convicts 98 persons with life imprisonment in atrocity case

K’taka court convicts 98 persons with life imprisonment in atrocity case

25 October 2024 - 09:55
Back to top button