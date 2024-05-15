Telangana

Elderly Couple Dies, Two Injured in Khammam Road Accident

Elderly couple tragically lost their lives, and two others were injured in a road accident on Wednesday in Mushtikunta, Bonakal mandal of Khammam district.

Elderly Couple Dies, Two Injured in Khammam Road Accident

Khammam: Elderly couple tragically lost their lives, and two others were injured in a road accident on Wednesday in Mushtikunta, Bonakal mandal of Khammam district.

The deceased, Satyanarayana and Rukmini, both over 75 years old and residents of Mamillagudem area in Khammam city, were traveling in a car when the accident occurred.

The accident happened as the driver lost control while maneuvering a curve, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside tree. The impact caused the car to catch fire, resulting in the immediate death of Satyanarayana and Rukmini.

Local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the car’s occupants. The two injured youths, found unconscious, were taken to the Government General Hospital in Khammam for treatment. Bonakal SI Madhusudhan has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

